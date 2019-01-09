Freezing rain, snow could impact Piedmont Triad during wintry weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There still the chance for snow, but as we get closer to the weekend it's looking like freezing rain could cause some problems.

The GFS model shows a chance for 2 to 4 inches of snow across most of the Piedmont Triad, with higher amount north and west.

The Euro model shows considerably less, with around an inch of snow for most of the Triad, with 2 to 4 inches back toward the foothills and mountains.

According to FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton, the threat of freezing rain is high for most of the immediate Triad area.

Both Saturday and Sunday, highs will only reach the mid-30s, with lows around 30.