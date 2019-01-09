Driver identified in Randolph County chase, crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Asheboro police have identified the woman involved in a police chase and crash in Randolph County Wednesday.

At 10:33 a.m., Asheboro police stopped a car.

The driver was out of the car when the passenger, identified as Jennifer Michelle Brower Auman, 38, got into the driver's seat and drove off.

Asheboro police say Auman was wanted for felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of cocaine. During the traffic stop, she gave officers a fake name.

Officers began to chase the vehicle due to its aggressive and erratic driving.

Once the chase went out of the city limits, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol took over.

A North Carolina trooper deployed stop sticks, causing the vehicle to flip on N.C. Highway 49 near Salem Church Road.

Auman was conscious, but injured. She was taken to the hospital.

Charges are pending against Auman.