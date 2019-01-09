Car overturns after chase in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a police chase in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Asheboro police had stopped a car.

The driver was out of the car when the passenger, a woman, got into the driver's seat and drove off.

Officials report the woman had outstanding warrants for a felony and believe she drove away after realizing that law enforcement knew who she was.

Officers began to chase the vehicle due to its aggressive and erratic driving.

Once the chase reached the city line, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office took over.

A North Carolina trooper deployed stop sticks causing the vehicle to flip.

The chase ended in a wreck with a vehicle overturned off of N.C. Highway 49 near Salem Church Road.

The woman was conscious, but injured. She was taken to the hospital.