× 2 men arrested, 3 pounds of meth seized after drug investigation at Davidson County restaurant

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after a drug investigation at a Davidson County restaurant, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Nester Gutierrez Gonzalez, 43, of Lexington, is charged with three counts of conspiracy to traffic more than 400 grams of methamphetamine.

Claro Gutierrez Gonzalez, 62, of Lexington, is charged with three counts of trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Greensboro Police Department Narcotics Units conducted a drug investigation at the Stone Creek Seafood Shack.

Investigators seized three pounds of methamphetamine.

In a neighborhood tucked behind the Stone Creek Seafood Shack, Annette Nifong stood in shock.

“This is a quiet, safe neighborhood,” she said. “This is too close to home.”

Investigators then searched the two suspects’ houses. At Nester Gonzalez’s house, a .45 caliber handgun and ammunition was seized. At Claro Gonzalez’s house, two ounces of methamphetamine, three handguns and ammunition was seized.

“They need to be put away for life,” Nifong said. “It’ll probably help this community and keep it more safe. I think they need to have more law enforcement more involved in things like this that keep people safe and neighborhoods safe.”

Both men were put in the Davidson County Jail under $5,000,000 secured bonds and are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28.

The United States Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed detainers on both men.