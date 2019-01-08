× Woman killed in wreck on US-311 in Rockingham County

MAYODAN, N.C. — A Stoneville woman was killed in a wreck on U.S. Highway 311 Monday evening, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle wreck at 6:43 p.m.

Highway Patrols reports 66-year-old Margaret Chatman Johnson, of Stoneville, was driving east on the highway, near Stone Mountain Road, in a 2002 Nissan SUV when she drove left of the center line and hit a 2008 Dodge passenger car, driven by Tina Sutliff of Eden.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sutliff was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

No charges were filed.