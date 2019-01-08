Winston-Salem Forysth County Schools to host kindergarten registration event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Next year, many kids will be heading to school for the very first time, and families can start preparing now

Winston-Salem Forysth County Schools plans to host an information and registration event this weekend to make sure parents are ready.

Parents with questions about their zone or how to register their child can talk to district representatives.

Parents can also get first-hand experience hopping on the school bus and going through the lunch line to know what their kids will experience.

Representatives from each school will be on hand to talk about what their school offers and answer questions.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Kaleideum North at 400 W. Hanes Mill Rd., Winston-Salem.

Find out more on this week's Mommy Matters.