× Two suspects arrested after men caught breaking into Yadkin County elementary school

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after they were caught breaking into a Yadkin County elementary school, the sheriff’s office reports.

On Jan. 1, deputies responded Forbush Elementary School on Old US 421 Highway East.

A school employee told deputies two men broke into the school and ran away after they were spotted.

After searching the area, officials found Nicholas Ryan Campbell, 22, of East Bend and arrested him after a short foot chase.

Deputies also found and chased after Michael Phillip Popp, 18, of East Bend, but he managed to get away. He was later arrested on Jan. 3 at his home.

Campbell was charged with felony attempted breaking and entering and misdemeanor counts of larceny, injury to real property, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Popp was also charged with felony attempted breaking and entering and misdemeanor counts of larceny, injury to real property and resisting a public officer.