Suspect arrested two weeks after man assaulted in Burlington break-in

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested more than two weeks after an assault in Burlington, police report.

At 12:23 p.m. Dec. 23, officers responded to a breaking and entering and assault on the 2200 block of Pineknoll Terrace.

A 28-year-old man told police that Travis Lee Currie, 30, of Burlington, damaged the front door of his home and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at him during an argument over a woman living in the home.

Currie reportedly hit the man in the head with the gun multiple times, causing several lacerations.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Currie left the area and was believed to be driving a red Honda Civic with a fictitious tag.

The suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and assault by pointing a gun.

He was arrested Monday at 1013 Elm St., Burlington, and placed in Alamance County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.