Suspect arrested two weeks after man assaulted in Burlington break-in
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested more than two weeks after an assault in Burlington, police report.
At 12:23 p.m. Dec. 23, officers responded to a breaking and entering and assault on the 2200 block of Pineknoll Terrace.
A 28-year-old man told police that Travis Lee Currie, 30, of Burlington, damaged the front door of his home and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at him during an argument over a woman living in the home.
Currie reportedly hit the man in the head with the gun multiple times, causing several lacerations.
The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Currie left the area and was believed to be driving a red Honda Civic with a fictitious tag.
The suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and assault by pointing a gun.
He was arrested Monday at 1013 Elm St., Burlington, and placed in Alamance County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.