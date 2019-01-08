× Student shot after getting off school bus in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District confirmed a student was injured in a shooting after getting off the school bus in west Charlotte Monday afternoon, WSOC reports.

Police were called to the area near Tuckaseegee Road and Timberbrook Drive around 3:15 p.m.

“I was just walking home, then all I know is six gunshots,” student Robert Tucker said.

Police said they arrived on the scene and found a male who had been shot.

MEDIC said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said no one has been arrested yet.

