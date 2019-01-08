NC 9th District candidate Mark Harris trips fire exit alarm while fleeing reporters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Republican 9th Congressional District candidate Mark Harris finished addressing Mecklenburg County Republicans at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center Monday night, reporters tried to ask him questions, WSOC reports.

Harris and a group of three or four other people used a fire exit to leave the Government Center as reporters attempted to ask questions.

After Harris opened the door on the ground level, an alarm sounded.

An unidentified man tried to block reporters from using the fire escape to follow Harris. When questioned if he worked for the city, the man allowed reporters to pursue the politician.

Reporters continued to volley questions at Harris after he exited through the fire escape, but he sprinted across East 3rd Street and into the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Charlotte, where he used to be a pastor, and got into a car.

After the bizarre exit, in a tweet to WSOC Reporter Joe Bruno, Harris said he had to get home to watch the college football National Championship game.

Hey man, Sorry I missed you guys tonight. I had to get to the kickoff of the #NationalChampionship game. We’ll have plenty to talk about in the days ahead.#GoTigers https://t.co/ahd48d1g6I — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNC9) January 8, 2019

Dan McCready, the Democrat running against Harris, responded as well.

Mark Harris can run from the media, but he can’t hide from the truth. The people deserve answers. https://t.co/gU56PpWL4c — Dan McCready for NC (@McCreadyForNC) January 8, 2019

