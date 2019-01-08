Models suggest Triad could see 2 to 6 inches of weekend snow; still too early to be sure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cool down starts Wednesday, with a high of only 49 expected after hitting 65 on Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain colder the rest of the week, with a high of 40 on Thursday and 42 on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday the high will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday and Sunday bring with it the potential for winter weather in the Piedmont Triad.

At this moment, it appears snow could start near or after lunch on Saturday as flurries, possibly mixed with sprinkles. It will be light either way with little or no impact. Moisture appears to arrive in the north first and then across the south a few hours later.

Saturday night, our most significant moisture arrives. This is the time we have our best chance for snow in the Triad and points to the north. To the south of the Triad, this snow will probably be mixed with some rain. It's too early to tell if there will also be areas of sleet and freezing rain. Those details become clearer within 60 hours as our higher resolution models are within range.

We could see this moisture linger into Sunday and possibly Monday morning. Confidence is highest on Saturday night. After that, models do not agree as well on timing.

The GFS model is currently showing 4 to 6 inches of snow in the immediate Triad, where the Euro model is less aggressive, showing 2 to 4 inches for much of the viewing area, with more to the north and west.

Confidence is still low in the models, as we are still several days out.

Stick with FOX8 for the latest weather updates.