× Man accused of kidnapping, killing Hania Aguilar due in court

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — Michael Ray McLellan, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, is due in court Tuesday morning, WTVD reports.

Officials said McLellan forced Hania into a stolen SUV on Nov. 5 outside of her home in Lumberton.

Her body was found 22 days later, just miles from where she was abducted.

McLellan, 34, faces multiple charges: first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a person under 15 years of age or younger, first-degree sexual offense, statutory sex offense with a person 15 years or younger, first-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, felony restraint, abduction of child and concealment of a death.

The man was taken into custody on Nov. 13 for charges in an unrelated case.

According to Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt, McLellan became a suspect in the case shortly after officials found the SUV used in Aguilar’s kidnapping.

Read more at WTVD.