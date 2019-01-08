× Lewisville man charged with distribution of child pornography

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Lewisville man is facing a child pornography charge, according to court documents.

Kip Landon Kale, 37, is charged with distribution of child pornography.

From Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, an FBI online convert employee communicated with “rockslyde007,” identified as Kale, and saw he was a member of a known child pornography group, according to an affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Tara Thomas.

Kale allegedly sent the online covert employee two videos of child pornography and a link to a cloud storage account with multiple images and videos of minors being raped, Thomas wrote.

Kale also allegedly claimed to have sexually exploited two minors.

On Jan. 4, Kale was arrested at his home by Thomas.

In 2014, Kale was charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor in Davidson County. He ultimately pled guilty to possession of obscenity with intent to disseminate and was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation.