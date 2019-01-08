Injuries reported after school bus, car crash into house in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Injuries have been reported in a crash involving a school bus and a car in High Point.

The crash happened on Meredith Street near the intersection with Oneka Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities on the scene said the school bus hit a car and both the bus and car then hit a house on Meredith Street.

The bus, No. 1331, is from Oakview Elementary, according to Guilford County Schools Public Information Officer Connie Mayberry.

Mayberry said the driver and one student were on the bus and neither were injured.

35.963600 -79.985141