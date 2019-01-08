Inches of weekend snow possible for the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend could have inches of snow in store for the Piedmont Triad.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd reports a potential for winter weather Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Byrd emphasized the key words being "potential" and "uncertain," as the models, which are not forecasts, have not reached a consensus on what to expect.

The GFS model sees 7.1 inches in the Triad while the Euro model sees about 1.9 inches over the weekend.

The looming questions remain "Who will see snow?" and "How much?" Those answers will become clearer later in the week.

The Winter Threat Index currently stands at a 2.