× Gun stolen, at least 12 cars broken into in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A gun and other items were stolen from cars in High Point in a one-day string of break-ins.

According to police reports, at least 12 cars were broken into on Sunday in the area of Jennifer Lane and Hedgepath Terrace.

In addition to the gun, owners also reported cash, food, an iPad, a phone charger and a digital camera stolen.

Some owners said their cars appeared to be ransacked, but no items were taken.

Police have not issued a release regarding any suspects in the case.