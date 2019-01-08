Crumpled Confederate statue in Durham should be displayed as is, city committee recommends

DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham committee tasked with coming up with a plan for the toppled Durham courthouse Confederate statue suggested displaying the destroyed statue in its current condition, WTVD reports.

“(The statue) is not salvageable, but it is a historical artifact … and it has additional meaning in its current state,” the committee said.

In August 2017, protesters toppled the statue that once stood outside the Durham courthouse.

Durham City-County Committee on Confederate Monuments and Memorials spent months gathering information about the monument and feedback from Durham citizens before presenting a report to Durham City Council and Durham County Board of Commissioners.

The committee suggested displaying the damaged monument in its damaged state inside the courthouse, turning the base of the statue into a public art display about the Civil War, adding context to other historical markers and commissioning works of public art and memorials to honor contributions to Durham history made by Native Americans, enslaved people, women leaders, LGBTQ leaders, and more.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel moved to have the whole recommendation — minus a proposal to move the monument to Beechwood Cemetery where a council member said no Confederate soldiers are buried — passed on to county managers and attorneys for further input.

