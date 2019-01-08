Car, gun among valuables stolen when High Point neighborhood hit by vehicle burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- More than 30 cars were ransacked over the weekend in a High Point neighborhood and residents say it’s all because they did not lock their cars at night.

The thefts happened overnight Saturday in the Delmar subdivision in the city. Sunday morning, residents woke up to find several items missing from their cars.

High Point authorities say a revolver, a camera, an iPad and cash were taken from unlocked cars.

For Ashley Empson, her 2009 BMW was stolen from her driveway.

“Out of like the whole neighborhood, I’m like somebody has to have had something on our cameras,” Empson explained when asked about her doorbell camera not picking up the theft. “But so far I guess nobody has anything.”

She’s offering a $500 reward for information into the whereabouts of her car.