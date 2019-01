Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Josiah is 9 years old and very intelligent for his age.

He wants to be an engineer someday.

He loves learning about minerals, rocks and math -- and talking all things football.

Josiah is described as being very charismatic, comical, and able to make friends easily. "He is very mannerly and respectful of his sisters and wants them to be taken care of before him."

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.