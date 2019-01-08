× Recipes to help you keep your ‘eat healthy’ New Year’s resolution

So you resolved to drop a few pounds in 2019. That doesn’t mean you have to give up all your favorite foods.

This morning we’re showing some healthy and delicious dishes to enjoy and feel good about eating this year.

The culinary instructors at GTCC in Jamestown showed Shannon Smith how to cook up diet-friendly dishes from breakfast to dinner.

Protein Pancakes w/Blueberry Honey Sauce Yield 4 servings

Ingredients

Protein Pancakes

1 1/2 cups steel cut oats

1 cup almond milk

1 banana, mashed

1 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour

1 scoop protein powder

1 Tablespoon of ground flack seeds

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups 1% low-fat milk

Blueberry Sauce

2 cups blueberries

1 teaspoon of cornstarch

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Walnuts, pecans, almonds, optional

Greek yogurt, optional

Method

Soak oats in almond milk in a small bowl for 15 minutes add mama she’d banana mix. Combine whole-wheat flour, protein powder, baking powder, salt, ground flack seeds and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon in a medium bowl. Whisk eggs in a large bowl, and stir in milk. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, and mix to a batter consistency. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and coat with cooking spray. Pour about 1/2 cup batter per pancake onto hot skillet, and cook 2 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Flip and cook 2 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Transfer to a plate; keep warm. Cook remaining batter in batches. Can be used for waffles too.

Blueberry Sauce

Dust blueberries with cornstarch combine with, honey and lemon juice in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat until berries pop. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Spoon blueberry sauce over pancakes; serve.

Garlic Shrimp Linguine w/Spinach

Yield 4 servings

Ingredients

1 pound uncooked whole wheat linguine

3 tablespoon olive oil

1 cups white wine

2 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 bag baby spinach

1 pinch salt and pepper to taste

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

Method

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium low heat; add wine, cheese, garlic, and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer over low heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently. Increase heat to medium high and add shrimp to saucepan; cook for about 3 to 4 minutes or until shrimp begin to turn pink. Do not overcook. Remove shrimp. Add spinach, toss in pan for a minute just to wilt and add linguine and shrimp toss in with sauce. Divide into portions and spoon sauce on top; garnish with Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Chicken Ramen

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 chicken breast, marinated grilled and sliced

4 cups chicken stock or broth

½ large onion, julienne

1 clove garlic chopped

1 Tbs chopped fresh ginger

½ cup reduced sodium soy sauce

¼ cup rice vinegar

2 Tbs oyster sauce

2 Tbs mirin

1 Tbs Fish sauce

1 Tbs sriracha sauce

½ lb baby bok choy

½ cup julienne red pepper

½ cup shredded carrot

¼ cup sliced green onion

¼ cup rough chopped cilantro

1 (3oz) package ramen noodles

1 sliced jalapeno

1 T sesame oil

4 eggs

Method

Cook ramen noodle in boiling water, drain, drizzle with oil to prevent sticking and keep in warm spot till service. Reserve water to cook egg, soft boiled for about 7 minutes. Then shock in ice water, peel and save for service Grill marinated chicken breast to 165. (marinate, some garlic, ginger, sesame oil, soy, sriracha, pepper) Sautee onions in sesame oil, add garlic and ginger cook briefly. Add all liquid ingredients, and simmer about 3 minutes. Add bok choy and cook an additional 2 minutes till just tender. Divide ramen in 4 bowls, arrange sliced chicken, pepper, carrot, jalapenos, green onion, cilantro and soft boiled egg, serve immediately with chop sticks and soup spoon.

Asian Chicken Wraps

Serves 4

Ingredients

Sauce

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon Sriracha

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Filling

2 Marinated grilled chicken breast (use a small amount of sauce from above as marinate)

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 cups broccoli slaw

8 oz pkg shelled edamame

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup finely chopped green onions

1/4 cup chopped dry roasted salted peanuts

2T Chopped fresh cilantro

4 whole wheat tortillas

Method