4th Street bridge in Winston-Salem reopens

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Fourth Street bridge in Winston Salem opened up early Tuesday afternoon.

This is the first bridge project to be completed since Business 40 closed down in November 2017.

"It's just unbelievable," said Greta Lint, NCDOT communications officer. "We knew that the bridge was going to open up in January but we didn't expect it would be so soon."

It's been two months since the shutdown and this is the first sign of progress.

"Everybody wants to see it torn down and rebuilt as quickly as possible," Lint said.

The Fourth Street bridge is giving commuters a little relief with this newly opened stretch of road.

"What this does is allows this neighborhood here easy access back over to Peters Creek Parkway. Back over to Silas Creek. Back into downtown," Lint said.

Houses line both sides of this bridge, so now those who live in the area can get back to their normal routines.

"I feel a lot better," said Brittany Kearns, a resident on the road. "Me and my son can actually walk to the library now. Our car is broken down so this is our shortcut to downtown."

While many are glad to have their bridge back, there are a few concerns.

"It slowed down some of the traffic because this is used as a go-through road," said Debra Adams, a resident on the road. "I like to walk and people come through here not abiding by the speed limit."

Lint said this is the first bridge you see while driving down Business 40, so they really want it to make an impact. The next bridge that is scheduled to open will be done in May.