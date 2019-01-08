× 3 teens charged after 24 cars broken into in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three teens have been charged following several auto break-ins in Winston-Salem early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Jahiem Lamar Martin, 17, Jayquan Trimaine Johnson, 17, and Cyrenius Tyre Fulks, 18, are each charged with auto breaking and larceny of a firearm.

Around 2 a.m., officers came to area of Fairview Drive, Kennison Village Drive and Morgan Trace Drive after reports of multiple auto break-ins.

Forsyth County deputies saw the suspects around Darwick Road and Paula Drive but lost sight of them before Winston-Salem police got to the area.

A K-9 track was conducted which lead into the neighborhood of Cahill Court, where additional auto break-ins were located.

Over the next two and a half hours, K-9 officers remained on a track in the area of all the reported auto break-ins until officers located the suspects in a barn in a field near the intersection of Ebert Road and Farm Bell Court.

A firearm was recovered and no one was injured.

All 24 victims’ vehicles that were entered were left unlocked, police said.

Additional charges will be forthcoming.