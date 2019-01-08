× 3 commercial armed robberies reported in Greensboro Tuesday night

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three commercial armed robberies were reported in Greensboro Tuesday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The first was reported at 8:57 p.m. at the Subway at 2910 W. Gate City Blvd.

At 9:35 p.m., Greensboro police came to the Sky Mart convenience store at 1301 S. Eugene St. after a reported robbery.

Five minutes after the robbery at the Sky Mart, a robbery was reported at Church’s Chicken at 611 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

In both the Subway and Church’s Chicken robberies, three males wearing dark clothing with their faces covered came in the store, one suspect pulled out a handgun and they demanded money.

In the Sky Mart robbery, there was only one suspect, a male wearing a red jacket, red shirt, black jeans and a mask over his face. He also showed a handgun during the robbery.

In each of the robberies, the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Greensboro police have not said if the three robberies are connected.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.