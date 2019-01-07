Wreck shuts down 2 of 4 lanes of I-40 West in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A wreck shut down two lanes of Interstate 40 in Forsyth County on Monday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The wreck affects the right three lanes near Exit 193C (Silas Creek Parkway), leaving only the one leftmost lane open.

NCDOT reports the incident started at 7:44 a.m. It's expected to end by 10:44 a.m.

The Regional Transportation Center said the wreck involved five vehicles, one of which overturned.

Officials have not reported if any injuries occurred.

A detour is available by taking Exit 193 C, driving on NC-67 West and taking a left onto NC-150 West. From there, drivers can re-access I-40 West.