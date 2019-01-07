Wintry weekend possible for the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, folks in the Piedmont Triad can brace for a lot of swings in temperature.

While the week begins with highs in the 50s, it will end with highs in the 30s.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said there is currently a chance of wintry weather this weekend.

Weather models have struggled to determine the exact kind of precipitation to expect.

The weekend could bring snow, but it could instead bring cold rain.

The big looming question is whether or not the Triad will have enough cold air to create a winter weather event.

Byrd says there is still a high degree of uncertainty.

Based on Monday's forecast, each night from Tuesday through the weekend, lows will drop below freezing.