‘We’re going to get a reality check’: Cold weather on the way, chance for snow this weekend

With highs in the 60s tomorrow, it's hard to believe we're talking about snow, but the Piedmont Triad may be dealing with winter weather this weekend.

"A big transition is getting ready to take place. From all this mild weather, we're going to get a reality check and we're going to back below normal," according to FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

Cold fronts are headed our way. After tomorrow's unseasonably warm weather, temperatures are set to plunge.

Wednesday we're looking at a high of 50 and after that, all the way through the weekend, highs will hover around 40.

We could see snow or a rain-snow mix Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Whatever we get, Denton doesn't expect anywhere near the snow of December's historic winter storm.

The Euro model shows 1-2 inches of snow. The GFS model shows a dusting for the Triad's western counties and no snow for anyone else.