Wanted man arrested after officer-involved shooting, chase through Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A foot and car chase through Winston-Salem ended with the arrest of a wanted man Sunday evening.

Following a tip, officers found the wanted man shortly after 4 p.m. at an apartment complex at 137 Columbine Drive, according to a news release.

Michael Lorenzo King, 40, had outstanding warrants for breaking or entering with the intent to terrorize/injure the building occupant, larceny after breaking and entering, assault on a female, three counts of misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of communicating threats.

When officers approached King in the parking lot, the suspect reportedly drew a handgun, pointed it at Officer Sparks and ran from the scene.

Officers Sparks and Williams ran after him and heard a possible gunshot.

King escaped to a nearby residence where the suspect knew the residents, police reported.

The man allegedly brandished the handgun at the home and then left in a vehicle belonging to one of the residents.

When patrol officers saw the vehicle, officers drove after it to the Old Town Road and Bethabra Road area.

Officer D.H. Honeycutt, who was patrolling the area on foot, saw the vehicle and shot at it twice, hitting the vehicle but not the driver.

King continued driving and crashed into two vehicles near the intersection of Silas Creek Parkway an Bethabara Road.

Officers managed to apprehend the suspect after he got out of the car and tried to run away.

Officers found a handgun believed to belong to King.

King was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed gun.

He's being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond.

Officers continue to investigate. Honeycutt was placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation as per protocol.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800 or via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

