Staying Healthy on the Go: Eating on the Go Doesn’t Mean Fast Food and Vending Machines

Being on the go has become the norm for many of us these days, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice eating healthy foods because you’re in a hurry. Our bodies need food for wellness, energy and mental clarity. Instead of grabbing a snack or meal from the drive-thru or vending machine, it can be helpful to plan ahead, especially if you know you’re going to have a busy day.

A good rule of thumb when thinking about what snacks to pack is to eat a rainbow. Include a variety of colors in your snack pack with fresh veggies and fruits like apples, grapes, broccoli, carrots, cherry tomatoes, and yellow, green and red peppers. To save time, you can also buy a fruit or veggie tray and portion it out in individual bags.

Think about pairing these with a protein. Examples include apples or celery with peanut butter, or a banana with a piece of string cheese. Low-fat or Greek yogurt, cottage cheese and nuts are also good choices.

If you don’t have time to plan ahead and have to stop by a drive-thru, there are still some healthy options to choose from. Consider ordering a salad or sandwich with grilled chicken instead of fried, or choosing a side salad, fruit parfait or baked potato instead of french fries.

Spokesperson Background:

Donetta Floyd, MS, RD, LDN, is a registered dietitian with Cone Health Nutrition and Diabetes Education Services. She completed her undergraduate work at North Carolina A&T State University and North Carolina Central University, and master’s degree at North Carolina Central University.