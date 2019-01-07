× Some Chick-fil-A spots serve up Clemson chicken biscuits ahead of NCAA football final

The Clemson Tigers are heading to tonight’s NCAA football final, and fans are headed to Chick-fil-A to celebrate.

At 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, the Tigers of South Carolina face the Crimson Tide of Alabama at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

As a special treat, some Chick-fil-A location’s are getting in the championship spirit.

“In honor of the Clemson Tigers playing in the National Championship, we will be serving PAW BISCUITS during breakfast on Monday, January 7, 2019 from 6AM – 10:30AM at our Cherrydale location. Go Tigers!” Chick-fil-A Cherrydale Point wrote in a Facebook post.

These special chicken biscuits are shaped like Clemson’s paw print logo.

Other locations have begun rolling out the same promotion, including spots on Pelham Road, Woodruff Road and the Chick-fil-A at Clemson.