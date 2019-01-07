× Seagrove man arrested after trying to swallow marijuana to hide the drug from officers

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Seagrove man was arrested Sunday after he tried to hide marijuana in his car by swallowing it, according to a press release.

Travious Dewan Steele, 21, of Seagrove, has been charged with simple possession of Schedule VI, headlamp violation, give/lend/borrow of license plate and felony destruction of evidence.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday on a Pontiac passenger vehicle on Moffitt Mill Road near Picketts Mill Road in Ramseur due to a headlamp violation.

During the investigation, officers detected the odor of marijuana and observed the driver, Steele, attempting to destroy an unknown amount of marijuana by ingesting it.

Steele was taken to the Randolph County Jail. He was given a $2,500 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 28.