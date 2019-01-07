× New details released after officer-involved shooting, chase through Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — New details have been released after an officer-involved shooting and a foot and car chase through Winston-Salem happened on Sunday evening.

When officers approached Michael Lorenzo King, 40, in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 137 Columbine Drive, the suspect reportedly drew a handgun, pointed it at Officer Sparks and ran from the scene.

Two officers ran after King and heard a possible gunshot.

King escaped to a nearby residence, where he brandished a gun and then left in a vehicle belonging to one of the residents.

When patrol officers saw the vehicle, officers drove after it to the Old Town Road and Bethabara Road area.

Officer D.H. Honeycutt, who was patrolling the area on foot, saw the vehicle and shot at it twice, hitting the vehicle but not the driver.

King continued driving and crashed into two vehicles near the intersection of Silas Creek Parkway and Bethabara Road.

Officers managed to apprehend the suspect after he got out of the car and tried to run away.

Officers found a handgun believed to belong to King.

Following a tip, officers found the wanted man shortly after 4 p.m. at an apartment complex at 137 Columbine Drive, according to a news release.

King was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed gun.

He’s being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond. His next court date is Jan. 24.

Honeycutt was placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation as per protocol.

King previously had outstanding warrants for breaking or entering with the intent to terrorize/injure the building occupant, larceny after breaking and entering, assault on a female, three counts of misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of communicating threats.

In the breaking and entering case, the district attorney says the home was occupied by a woman and a 3-year-old child. The child got glass in his hair and King allegedly used a stun gun on the back and arms of the woman and threatened to kill her.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800 or via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video