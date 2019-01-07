Multiple complaints, costly repairs after bad gasoline sold at Davidson County gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Problems at the pump. Drivers have been contacting FOX8 after filling up their tanks at a Davidson County gas station only to find themselves paying hundreds of dollars to repair their damaged vehicles.

Alan Jones had to pay a mechanic more than $300 after his son filled up his car at the CITGO Family Food Mart on Heath Church Road, east of Lexington, last Thursday.

"[The mechanic] said it was half gas and mostly water. They had to flush everything out, get new spark plugs and change new hoses," Jones said. "About $310 worth of damage."

His son is one of at least three drivers who had problems after getting gas at the gas station.

"I would have thought somebody would have reported it and done something about it," Jones said.

A spokesperson from the Department of Agriculture's Motor Fuels Division said they received the first complaint about the gas station on Dec. 27.

A representative visited the station, tested the gas and told the station to put up signs warning drivers.

Ethanol in the gas separated to combine with water, which caused the problems.

Just four days after that visit, there was another complaint. Then on Jan. 4, Jones' son got gas at the gas station.

"It just says press this button for this type of gas," Jones said. "It's not clear."

After another visit from the Department of Agriculture, station employees were told to change and increase their signage.

"I should get my money back from the gas and I should get my money back from the repairs," Jones said.

While his car is running now, he hopes others will pay close attention when filling their tanks.

"They're still open and they're still selling something," he said.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the station is working to fix this problem. Pumps are labeled to help people avoid the problem.