Investigators dig in Surry County in search for missing Virginia woman

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Seven months after a woman went missing, investigators dug in Surry County to search for leads.

33-year-old Sarah Ashley Hill, of Ararat, Virginia, has been missing since June 6. The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia believes Hill was last contacted by Facebook Messenger early that date.

On Friday, officials continued to search for the missing woman.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of PCSO and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, searched three different properties in King Park Circle near Mount Airy.

Officials brought in specialized canines and used heavy equipment to move dirt and terrain.

A news release states the search served to gather information, evidence and other leads.

Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt commended all involved in the search as they had to “brave the elements of a steady rain all day into the night and deal with muddy and slick terrain.”

PCSO describes Hill as as woman with blue eyes and red hair, standing at 5-foot, 10-inches and weighing between 130 and 140 pounds.

She has pierced ears, a scorpion tattoo around her belly button, a rose tattoo inside her left thigh and a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder, according to the AWARE Foundation of Virginia.

Family told officials it is unusual for Hill to go this long without contacting them.

She is wanted by the sheriff’s office on charges of driving on a revoked operator’s license and failure to appear in court.

SCSO reports little to no additional information will be released to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office or the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.