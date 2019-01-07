Guilford County sheriff turns to public to help solve first homicide of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County authorities have turned to the public for help in finding the people connected to three separate shootings since Jan. 1.

On Monday, a news conference was called by Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rodgers to give an update on a weekend drive-by shooting which left Terrazi Smith, 26, dead.

Smith’s death is the first homicide for the sheriff’s office in 2019 and has left them with more questions than answers.

The shooting happened just after 3:20 a.m. Saturday on Business 85 near Exit 33. A person, or group of people, pulled up beside the vehicle Smith was in and fired multiple rounds inside.

“As you can imagine being out on the highway as 3:21 in the morning we don’t have a whole lot to go on," said Cpt. George Moore, with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. “We don’t know if the victims or anyone else knows who did it. What we do know is that we need some help from the community about what’s going on.”

Rogers pleaded with the community to come forward with any information in this case, or the recent shootings in the city of Greensboro currently being investigated by police.

“We need to make sure we can give the citizens of Guilford County what they want and deserve,” Rogers said. "By doing this we must also rely on the citizens to be our eyes and ears, and let us know when they see something.”

If you have an anonymous tip, contact Guilford County Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000