Driver charged after man on Vespa killed by car in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly hit a Vespa and killing its driver Wednesday morning, police report.

Tahquann Nipper, 49, of Browns Summit, was charged with failure to yield and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

On Wednesday morning, Nipper was driving south on Yanceyville Street in a 2003 Lexus GS300. As the driver approached the intersection of East Cone Boulevard, he began to turn left onto East Cone.

The front right corner of the car then struck a 2011 Vespa Scooter driven by 47-year-old John Derek Jackson of Greensboro.

Jackson died as a result of injuries sustained from the collision.

Nipper was not injured.