Death investigation underway after body found in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A death investigation is underway in Thomasville after a body was found in a yard Sunday, according to a news release from Thomasville police.

At 11:56 a.m., Thomasville police were called to 105 Lakeview Circle after a report of a body found.

Officers found the body of 49-year-old Benjamin Nathaniel Smith Jr. lying in the yard.

The residence at 105 Lakeview Circle was searched as part of the investigation. Smith did not live there.

The body has been sent to the N.C. Chief Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death.

“In instances where the manner of death is not readily apparent, we begin a thorough investigation in order to preserve any evidence that may be critical to a criminal investigation, should one be warranted,” Capt. Brad Saintsing said. “We have not eliminated the possibility that this death may be accidental or from natural causes. Until we know for certain, we are proceeding in a systematic manner.”

35.869045 -80.064181