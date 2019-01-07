× Body found after Kernersville man turns himself in to Washington, D.C, police

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman’s body was found in a home in the Kernersville area last week after a man turned himself in to Washington, D.C., police, according to a police report.

The Metropolitan Police Department reports Jaron Alan Kubler, 29, of Kernersville approached officers on Jan. 6 at the Capital One Area and “stated that he had committed a murder in North Carolina.”

Metropolitan police, in turn, contacted local law enforcement.

Local law enforcement were dispatched to check Kubler’s residence in Kernersville.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies checked his residence at 5823 Loradale Drive, unit 3, at about 2 a.m.

They found a woman’s body when they entered.

The identity of the victim and cause of death has not been released. An autopsy is pending.

Kubler was arrested for fugitive from justice pending a warrant from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.