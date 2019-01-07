× 2 arrested after cars stolen from Thomasville car dealership

THOMASVILLE N.C. — Two men were arrested after cars were stolen from a Thomasville car dealership last week, according to a news release from Thomasville police.

Steven Jay Rowe, 24, of Thomasville, is charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan James Hedrick, 31, of Thomasville, is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of

drug paraphernalia and resist, delay and obstruct.

Officers came to Jhonny’s Great Auto Deals at 9:28 a.m. Friday in reference to a break-in.

Employees told officers that a white 2008 BMW and a silver 2012 Dodge Charger were stolen. The suspects also took keys to various other vehicles in the lot.

Rowe was taken into custody at 9:17 p.m. Friday. Hedrick was taken into custody at 1 a.m. Saturday after a brief foot pursuit.

Rowe was given a $51,000 secured bond and Hedrick was given a $36,000 secured bond. Both were taken to the Davidson County Jail.

Police have recovered both vehicles and the stolen keys.