× Store clerk choked during robbery at Greensboro convenience store

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for two suspects after a Greensboro convenience store clerk was allegedly choked during a robbery.

Police said two men entered the University Mart at 722 Warren St. shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday and one of them started choking the clerk.

The suspects took the money and left in an older-model white sedan, according to police. Emergency workers examined the clerk at the scene.

One of the suspects was described as 6-feet-tall and wearing a black toboggan and a brown coat and the other was seen in a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.