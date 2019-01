× Silas Creek Parkway at Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem is shut down for an extended period of time

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Silas Creek Parkway at Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem is shut down for an extended period of time on Saturday afternoon.

Winston-Salem police posted to Twitter shortly after 5 p.m. that the road would be closed.

FOX8 has a crew on the way and is working to get more information.