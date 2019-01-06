Police release surveillance images of suspects accused of robbing and shooting Lexington restaurant owner

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Police in Lexington have released surveillance images of the suspects accused of robbing and shooting a local restaurant owner.

The crime happened at Christo’s Restaurant, at 1500 South Main St., at about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from Lexington police.

Police said the owner of the restaurant was leaving when two suspects with their faces covered robbed him.

The victim, who has not been named, was shot and later released from Lexington Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen leaving the area on foot and wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with any information can call Lexington police at (336) 243-2400.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video