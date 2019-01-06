× Police investigate after 2 businesses robbed in Greensboro, suspects tried to rob another

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are investigating two armed robberies of businesses and another attempted armed robbery.

First, police were called to the Dunkin Donuts in the 3600 block of West Wendover Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday where officials said an armed man entered and demanded money.

Then, shortly before 11:30 p.m., three to four men allegedly tried robbing the K & C Wendover Curb Market, about seven miles away, but left without taking anything.

At 12: 40 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 3500 block of McKnight Mill Road after a pizza delivery driver reported that he was robbed by two men with handguns.

The driver returned to the Pizza Hut on 2101 Pyramids Village Boulevard and called police.

Police have not said if the crimes are connected. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.