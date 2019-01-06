× Motorcyclist dead after slamming into the back of car in High Point at 100 mph

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police said a motorcyclist in High Point died after crashing into the back of a car at about 100 mph and being thrown off the bike.

Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

An officer saw someone on a 2012 Kawasaki ZX1400E motorcycle speeding on West Wendover Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to High Point police.

Police clocked the motorcyclist at about 66 mph in a 45 mph zone and tried pulling the driver over, according to officials.

The motorcyclist then sped up and the officer stopped the chase, according to police.

Moments later, police said the motorcyclist crashed into the back of a 2012 Toyota Camry and was thrown off the bike for about 250 feet.

The driver of the car was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with a possible head injury. He was alert and talking at the scene, according to police.

Police believe excessive speed contributed to the crash. The motorcyclist’s crash during the wreck was estimated to be about 100 mph.

The motorcyclist is the first person to die as the result of a traffic crash in High Point this year. The wreck remains under investigation.