Man arrested after chase, crash in Randolph County, 2 others in car cited

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Randolph County deputies have arrested a man accused of leading authorities on a car chase, crashing the car and then running into the woods.

Nicholas Wayne Craven, 23, of Randleman, faces multiple charges after being found in a car pulled over by a Randolph County deputy Saturday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy pulled over a Pontiac for a headlight violation and the suspect tried to hide his face and gave the deputy the wrong name, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Deputies said the car was driven by Megan Nicole Kellam Pate, 28, of Star. Craven, a passenger, was soon identified and arrested.

On Wednesday, a deputy saw a car in the middle of the road with no headlights on in the Pleasant Garden area of Randolph County, according to officials.

Authorities said when the deputy approached the vehicle, someone got in the vehicle and began driving toward the deputy’s car still without headlights on.

The deputy turned on his blue lights and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly drove off and a chase started.

The chase lasted about 11 miles, during which the driver, identified as Craven, ran multiple stop signs and drove carelessly, according to officials.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed while trying to turn onto Nelson Pond Road in the Franklinville area.

Two other people were inside the car during the chase and were both arrested and face drug charges.

Craven faces the following charges:

Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Driving with license revoked

5 counts of failure to stop for a stop sign

Possession of methamphetamine

Resisting a public officer

Driving left of center

Improper passing

Reckless driving to endanger

Failure to burn headlamps

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Identity theft

He was jailed in Randolph County under a $16,000 secured bond and has court planned for Monday.

Two people were inside the car with Craven when he was arrested.

Pate was cited for driving with a revoked license and Mikaela Ann Clodfelter, 21, of Asheboro, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.