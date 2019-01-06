× Man accused of abducting a woman and her son at random outside mall and raping the woman

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police are looking for a man accused of abducting a woman and child outside a mall in New Hampshire and then sexually assaulting the woman.

WMUR reported that 41-year-old Everett Simpson targeted the woman at random outside the Mall of New Hampshire about 1 p.m. Saturday.

Simpson then forced the woman to rent a hotel room in Vermont where he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Officials said the woman and child escaped after the suspect left the hotel. Police said the victims did not know Simpson.

Authorities said Simpson escaped a drug rehabilitation facility in Vermont last week. He was last seen driving a stolen Kia Forte with New Hampshire license plate of 396-7479. Police said he is considered dangerous.