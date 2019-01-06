Family of 5 leaving their vacation killed by suspected drunk driver driving the wrong way on highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A family of five from Michigan was killed by a suspected drunk driver headed the wrong way on a highway in Kentucky.

The Detroit News reported that Issam Abbas, 42; Rima Abbas, 38; and their children Ali, 14; Isabelle, 13; and Giselle, 7, died in the wreck at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 75 in Lexington, Kentucky.

The family was leaving their vacation in Florida and headed back home to Northville, Mich. when a pickup driven by Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown, Ky. allegedly hit them. Bailey was also killed.

Authorities believe that Bailey was driving under the influence. He was headed the wrong way on northbound I-75.

Police said Bailey’ truck hit the family’s SUV head-on and the SUV burst in flames.