Disneyland Resort tickets and parking prices are going up again, as much as 25%

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disneyland Resort tickets and parking prices are going up again and by as much as 25 percent.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the increases took effect Sunday, less than a year after the park adopted price hikes of up to 18 percent.

Disney expects a large amount of visitors this summer as a 14-acre “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” attraction will open, featuring a ride where visitors can pilot the Millennium Falcon.

A one-day, one-park ticket for Disneyland or California Adventure Park went from $97 to $104 for low-demand days such as weekdays in May, according to the paper.

The demand days will rise from $117 a day to $129. Peak demand days will go from $135 to $149.

Read more: The Los Angeles Times