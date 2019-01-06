Disneyland Resort tickets and parking prices are going up again, as much as 25%
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disneyland Resort tickets and parking prices are going up again and by as much as 25 percent.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the increases took effect Sunday, less than a year after the park adopted price hikes of up to 18 percent.
Disney expects a large amount of visitors this summer as a 14-acre “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” attraction will open, featuring a ride where visitors can pilot the Millennium Falcon.
A one-day, one-park ticket for Disneyland or California Adventure Park went from $97 to $104 for low-demand days such as weekdays in May, according to the paper.
The demand days will rise from $117 a day to $129. Peak demand days will go from $135 to $149.
