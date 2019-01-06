× Deputies investigating after woman found dead inside Forsyth County home

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities are investigating after the body of a woman was found inside a home in the Kernersville area on Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to 5823 Loradale Drive, unit 3, to check on a person at about 2 a.m. and found the body when they entered, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the victim and cause of death has not been released. An autopsy is pending.