WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Firefighters battled a massive house fire early Sunday morning in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted video of the blaze in the 1400 block of 22nd Street to its Facebook page shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Crews had the situation under control without about an hour. Nobody was hurt.

Authorities have not released a cause of the fire or an estimate of the damages. It remains uncertain if anyone lost their home.