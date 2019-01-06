× 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Guilford County early Saturday morning.

Terrazi Smith, 26, died and Rickey Meaders-House, 24, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a report of a shooting into an occupied vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 85 near Groometown Road.

Arriving deputies helped Guilford County emergency workers render aid to the men suffering gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where Smith was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information can call Guilford County Detective Robertson at (336) 641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword BADBOYZ and your tip to 274637.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss gun violence in Guilford County.